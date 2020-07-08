Image caption The two women were attacked within three weeks of each other

A man has been charged with attempted murder after two "vulnerable" women were stabbed.

The victims, aged 61 and 71, were attacked in Oldham, Greater Manchester, on 1 and 20 November respectively.

The first stabbing happened in Longfield Crescent while the second was in Stoneleigh Street, Derker.

The 24-year-old suspect, of no fixed address, has been remanded in custody to appear before Stockport magistrates on Thursday.

Both women were taken to hospital with serious injuries but have since begun to recover, Greater Manchester Police said.