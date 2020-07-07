Image copyright Salford City Council Image caption Salford's mayor described the mystery artwork as "stunning"

An unknown artist behind a painting that pays tribute to Salford's key workers is being urged to come forward.

Two men left the mystery 1.5m high artwork on the steps of Salford Civic Centre on Friday.

Salford mayor Paul Dennett said he wanted to thank the artist for the painting which features cleaners, bin crews and nurses.

"It is absolutely stunning, a really powerful piece of art and I am so grateful to whoever is responsible."

Mr Dennett added: "It captures the real spirit of Salford and the dedication of our key workers who have kept the city going through these difficult times.

"I'd love to say thank you directly to the artist and we can do that anonymously if they prefer. It's beautifully painted and really captures a moment in our city's history."

He said the city was greatly affected by the coronavirus pandemic adding, "it is important that when the time is right we have a fitting tribute to remember those who have lost their lives to the virus in the city."

The painting will be put on public display in the city.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk