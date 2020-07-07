Image copyright NWMP Image caption North West Motorway Police stoppped the 22-year-old on the M6 near Knutsford

A motorist stopped on the M6 while drinking beer at the wheel was found to be three times over the limit, police have said.

Motorway police spotted a BMW being driven dangerously close to junction 19 near Knutsford at about 05:45 BST.

Officers found 14 bottles of beer in the footwell of the car with "one open on the driver's lap".

The 22-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving, said North West Motorway Police.

