Image copyright GMP Image caption The suspect has a tattoo on his left wrist say police

A woman in her 50s was raped at knifepoint by a man who forced his way into her home, it has emerged.

Detectives have released an e-fit image of the suspect wanted in connection with the attack in Hollingworth, Tameside on 19 December last year.

The man claimed the woman's bin was on fire before forcing his way into the kitchen where he sexually assaulted her. He also stole her purse and cash.

Greater Manchester Police described it as an "horrific and predatory attack".

Det Con Stephanie Jones, of GMP's Tameside District said: "We understand this attack took place last December but after being provided with further information we have now managed to release an e-fit image of a man we would like to speak to in connection with the incident."

The attacker is described as white, in his 30s, pale with a skinny build and wide shoulders, dark blue/grey eyes, a gaunt face, a thin pointy nose, straight teeth, mousey brown hair, big hands and a tattoo on his left wrist.

The knife was around six inches long with a wooden handle and silver blade.

