Image copyright Ashley Stocks Image caption The cause of the fire is being investigated

A man is seriously injured after a fire ripped through a house in Bolton.

The blaze broke out shortly before 19:00 GMT on Monday at a terraced house in Leigh Road, Westhoughton.

The man, aged in his 70s, was taken by air ambulance to Wythenshawe Hospital with serious injuries, North West Ambulance Service confirmed.

Greater Manchester Police said an investigation with Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service into the cause of the fire was ongoing.

