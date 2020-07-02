Controlled explosion after grenade found in Heywood raid
A controlled explosion was carried out after a grenade was discovered during a police raid in Greater Manchester.
Officers also found a shotgun and cannabis during a searching at a house in Heywood, at about 05.50 BST, police said.
The device was removed from the house in Tonge Street and later destroyed by a bomb disposal unit in a nearby field.
Neighbours either side of the address were evacuated from their homes as a precaution.
The search was part of a series of dawn raids across Heywood Rochdale and Oldham.
Twenty people were arrested on suspicion of a range of drugs offences and money laundering.