Image copyright CPS Image caption This photograph of Rizwan Ali was shared on Instagram eight days after the crash

A drug driver who knocked down and killed a man posed for pictures with cars in the days and months after the fatal crash in Bolton.

Colin Olawumi, 65, was crossing Topp Way in August 2018 when he was hit by a car driven by Rizwan Ali, the Crown Prosecution Sevice (CPS) said.

Mr Olawumi died at the scene but eight days later a picture of Ali posing with a car was shared on Instagram.

He was jailed for three years and five months at Bolton Crown Court.

Ali, of Russell Street, Bolton, was driving at 60mph on the 30mph road at 22:00 BST when he knocked down Mr Olawumi, the CPS said.

Minutes earlier, he had been driving at 92mph, the CPS added.

Ali, 26, was also found to be more than seven times over the legal limit of benzoylecgonine, a chemical formed in the breakdown of cocaine.

He had hired the Range Rover the previous day using his brother's driving licence, the CPS said.

Image copyright CPS Image caption The photos of Rizwan Ali posing with cars were given to the judge prior to sentencing

The CPS has since released photographs taken of Ali posing with cars - one of the pictures was posted on Instagram eight days after the crash while another was shared with the caption "Flyinggggg !".

Ali pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving, causing death when over prescribed limit, causing death by driving while uninsured and fraud.

He was also disqualified from driving for four years and eight months and must take a retest.