Image copyright N Chadwick / Geograph UK Image caption The Royal Exchange Theatre

One of the most influential regional theatres in England is set to cut 65% of its staff blaming the coronavirus lockdown for its cash woes.

Managers of The Royal Exchange Theatre in Manchester said the impact of Covid-19 had been "monumental".

"At the moment, we simply can't trade, as live performances are not allowed in theatres," a theatre statement said.

The statement continued that social distancing measures were not viable with its in-the-round theatre.

It relies on ticket sales, fundraising, food and drinks revenues and venue hire for its income with less than 25% of its £10m turnover provided by public subsidy.

Its statement said the government's "recent announcements did not give us confidence or clarity to be able to restart any activities in the immediate future."

The theatre added, "devastating and very painful" discussions with staff about redundancy had begun and were the "last resort after exploring all other possible options".

"We will emerge from this period as a different organisation in a very different landscape and we will do our utmost to bring our stages back to life as soon as it is safe and economically possible," the statement continued.

Bryony Shanahan, artistic director, said: "Our staff are dedicated, talented, loyal and they don't deserve this - and neither do the thousands of people in our industry who are facing job loss and uncertainty."

Former Coronation Street star Julie Hesmondhalgh said she was "absolutely devastated".

Ben Power, associated director at The National Theatre said: "The Royal Exchange is one of the most important theatres in the world. Its perfect stage and its extraordinary staff mean so much to so many of us."

Greater Manchester Metro Mayor Andy Burnham called for the Government to help ailing theatres: "We simply cannot let our theatres go dark and risk losing them for good."

The grade-II listed building was a former cotton trading exchange and opened as a theatre in the 1970s.

Image copyright Geograph/David Dixon Image caption The theatre has a unique interior design

Its unique design features a seven-sided steel and glass module, located within the Great Hall of the Exchange and seats up to 700 people.

