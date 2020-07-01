Ex-Cambridge student Oliver Bel denies terror offence
- 1 July 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A former Cambridge University student has denied possessing a bomb-making instruction manual.
Oliver Bel pleaded not guilty to possessing a document or record useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.
The 23-year-old is alleged to have had a copy of the so-called Anarchist Cookbook on 15 November, Manchester Crown Court heard.
Mr Bel, from Ferneyfield Road, Chadderton, was released on bail.
A trial date was set for 2 November.