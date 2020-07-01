Image copyright FACEBOOK Image caption Oliver Bel is expected to stand trial later this year

A former Cambridge University student has denied possessing a bomb-making instruction manual.

Oliver Bel pleaded not guilty to possessing a document or record useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

The 23-year-old is alleged to have had a copy of the so-called Anarchist Cookbook on 15 November, Manchester Crown Court heard.

Mr Bel, from Ferneyfield Road, Chadderton, was released on bail.

A trial date was set for 2 November.