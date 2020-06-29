Image caption Mary Catterall made ammunition during World War Two

A 102-year-old great-grandmother has made a "miraculous recovery" from coronavirus, her carer has said.

Mary Catterall fell ill at Birch Court Care Home in Warrington in May and was nursed back to health at the facility.

Mrs Catterall, who took up horse riding and abseiling aged 86, said she was "OK" and was "glad to be knitting".

Carer Sophie Rutter said the 102-year-old was a "fighter", adding: "It was touch and go at one point, but Mary is so determined and brilliant."

'Keeps us smiling'

Mrs Catterall worked at industrial factory Cockhedge Mill during World War Two making ammunition.

The home believes Mrs Catterall is one of Warrington's oldest residents.

Sophie Rutter, 24, who works at Birch Court Care Home, said the great-grandmother was "a privilege to look after".

"It has been a miraculous recovery, there is no stopping her," Miss Rutter said.

"She is always making sure staff are happy and keeps us smiling,"

A Birch Court Care Home spokesperson said "everyone is one big family", and the team was planning a celebration party for Mrs Catterall.

