Image copyright Google Image caption The girl was approached near the Chadderton Hall Park bowling green

A man, 19, was detained on suspicion of raping a girl in a park in Greater Manchester.

The victim was attacked as she walked through Chadderton Hall Park in Oldham.

A 19-year-old man, from Oldham, was arrested on suspicion of rape on Friday before being released on bail.

Det Sgt Alex Wilkinson said the force was "inundated with information" about the attack, at about 21:00 BST on 21 June, and stressed inquiries were "very much ongoing".

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk