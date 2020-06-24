Image copyright Family photograph Image caption "Knowing he was taken from us in such a brutal way has left us devastated,". say Cheriff Tall 's family

The parents of a "model son" shot dead at a lockdown party said his family has been left "broken" by his death.

Cheriff Tall, 21, and Abayomi Ajose, 36, were killed by a lone gunman at the "unplanned" event in Moss Side, Manchester, on Sunday.

Mr Tall's family said: "Knowing he was taken from us in such a brutal way has left us devastated".

There have been no arrests so far. Police and community workers have appealed for help to catch the killer.

'Senseless loss'

"Cheriff was loved and respected by his brothers and sisters and to say they are broken is an understatement," said Mr Tall's family in a statement.

Relatives described him as a "model son" and said it was impossible to say if his mother would ever recover from the "senseless loss".

They said he was "popular and well-liked" with a "strong sense of loyalty" and "would always try to help anyone who needed it".

His parents said they were grateful for all messages of condolences and support but they had "a long road ahead" to try to come to terms with the death of their son.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Lola Ajose said her husband was an "amazing man" and "an amazing father"

The widow of Mr Ajose, who was also known as Abi or Junior, described her husband as "the best man" and an "amazing father".

Mr Ajose, a father-of-three, worked for children's services at Manchester City Council.

