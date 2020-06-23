Image copyright Family handout Image caption Hameeda Begum and Alana Mian died after a bin was set alight outside Mrs Begum's home

A woman whose mother and daughter were killed in an arson attack has said remembering her loss feels like being "constantly stabbed in the chest".

Hameeda Begum, 71, and Alana Mian, four, died after a bin was set alight outside Mrs Begum's home in Great Lever, Bolton on 23 June 2008.

In her first full interview, Saima Mumtaz said all she wanted now was for those responsible to "own up".

Greater Manchester Police have offered a £50,000 reward for information.

Image caption A bin was set on fire outside Mrs Begum's house and pushed up to the door

Mrs Begum died in the blaze and Alana died from her injuries weeks later.

Mrs Mumtaz (formerly Mian) suffered extensive injuries, including a collapsed lung, and was in a coma for a month after the blaze.

Firefighter Steve Morris was also seriously injured when he fell down a burning flight of stairs while trying to help the family.

'Own up and repent'

The 36-year-old and her daughter, who lived in Australia at the time, were visiting family in Bolton when the attack happened.

Speaking on the 12th anniversary of the fire, Mrs Mumtaz, who has since remarried and lives in Stoke-on-Trent, told BBC Asian Network she still clearly remembered what happened.

"By the time, I woke up it was too late," she said, adding that she opened her bedroom door to the hallway and "there was smoke everywhere".

"My mum was screaming 'I am going to die'.

"I tried to reach out to her... but she collapsed right in front of me."

She said the pain of her double loss "never goes away" and "feels like [being] constantly being stabbed in the chest", adding: "They didn't deserve to die like that."

Image copyright Greater Manchester Police Image caption Firefighter Steve Morris spent nine months in hospital as a result of his injuries

She added that all she now wanted was "to know who did it and why... to have some sort of closure and peace of mind".

"Please turn yourself in - own up to what you have done and repent," she added.

No-one has been convicted of any offence in relation to the fire.

The head of Greater Manchester Police's cold case review team Martin Bottomley said the investigation will never close "until we get justice and resolution".

