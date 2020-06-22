Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Footage shows hundreds of revellers at a "lockdown party" before double shooting

A community has been left "devastated" after two men were shot dead by a lone gunman at a lockdown party in Manchester, police said.

The victims, aged 21 and 36, were shot at the party in Moss Side attended by "hundreds", including a DJ, on Sunday.

Police confirmed residents had called them about the "unplanned event" but said officers did not break the party up over "public disorder" fears.

The men were shot in Caythorpe Street at about 01:00 BST.

Image caption A murder investigation has been launched but no arrests have so far been made

Supt Mark Dexter of Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the deaths were "terrible" and defended the decision not to break up the party.

He said: "The decision taken was that it would be unachievable to safely disperse that event given the nature of that event and the people that were present and the numbers.

"We have to take into account public disorder and the risk of confrontations with people."

He added: "The families and community have been left devastated by what has happened."

Police said there had been an earlier "peaceful" Black Lives Matter event in a park but a separate party then took place.

Image copyright ASP Image caption There was a heavy police presence overnight after the shooting

GMP had said it would take "serious action" to deter illegal gatherings after raves in Trafford and Oldham last weekend, when a 20-year-old man died of a suspected drug overdose and an 18-year-old woman was raped.

More than 6,000 people attended the events, where three men were stabbed.

Footage on social media of the Moss Side party showed crowds dancing to loud music in a courtyard.

One female resident said: "When I first heard the first gunshot, my seven-year-old grand-daughter said: 'Nana, nana, what's that?'

"I said it was a gunshot and then I heard a second one."

A murder investigation has been launched but no arrests have so far been made.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Officers gather evidence in a courtyard

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk