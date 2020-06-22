Image copyright Reuters Image caption The airport closed two of its three terminals in March as flights were hit by the pandemic

Manchester Airport is set to reopen Terminal Three on 1 July with social distancing measures as more airlines resume some flights.

Only Terminal One has been in operation since 25 March when flights were affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The airport said a range of safety measures were in place including asking passengers to wear face coverings, extra cleaning and temperature checks.

Pre-booked airport security slots are also being trialled.

Passengers can reserve a free 15-minute window to use a dedicated lane taking them directly to a checkpoint in a bid to reduce queue sizes.

A range of carriers have already announced or restarted some of their operations from Manchester, including Emirates, Eastern Airways and Swiss Airlines.

Chief operating officer Brad Miller said: "We've been trialling a lot of safety measures for the last month to ensure they are appropriate and firmly in place ahead of airlines ramping up their operations.

"We are confident we have the right mix of things in place to facilitate safe travel and allow passengers to fly with confidence."

