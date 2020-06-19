Image copyright GMP Image caption Police have released footage of the difficulties officers faced to find the teenager who was stabbed

The father of an 18-year-old who was stabbed at an illegal rave in Greater Manchester said his son will regret attending "for the rest of his life".

About 6,000 revellers descended on an industrial site in Carrington and at Daisy Nook Country Park on Saturday.

A 20-year-old man died of a suspected drug overdose at the Daisy Nook rave in Failsworth while a woman was raped and three people stabbed in Carrington.

One parent said his son was "dying in a field" as officers tried to find him.

As a warning to others, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has released footage of the struggles officers faced trying to reach the teenager because there were no safety precautions in place.

It comes amid fears of further illegal raves planned this weekend.

'Utterly unacceptable'

The parent, who has asked not to be named, told BBC Radio Manchester if it hadn't been for the actions of emergency services, his son "wouldn't be with us today" and warned that next time "it might be too late".

"Kids think they are invincible and they make these decisions and I know my son will regret it for the rest of his life," he said.

"These events aren't safe, there's no cameras, no security because of where it was and the inaccessibility.

"They had to do amazing things just to get to him to save him."

The video shows officers running across scrubland, having abandoned their vehicles, to try and find the injured teen.

Image copyright ASP Image caption Both events were illegal under coronavirus restrictions

Despite the warnings, the force said it was aware of further illegal raves being planned this weekend. GMP said those who attend face the prospect of arrest.

"They are utterly unacceptable and we will do all we can to prevent them from happening," a spokesperson said.

A dispersal order has been imposed this weekend covering land surrounding Carrington and temporary road closures have been put in place.

Merseyside Police has also appealed to the public's "better nature" not to break lockdown rules and attend illegal gatherings, after about 200 people turned up for an illegal rave in Rainford on 5 June.

Lancashire Police said it was aware of an illegal rave planned on the Fylde Coast and will have a "dedicated policing operation in place".