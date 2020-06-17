Image copyright Ben Collis Image caption Neighbours returned to their properties after it was deemed safe to do so, the council said

A terraced house has partially collapsed as heavy rainfall hit Manchester.

Emergency services were called to the property on Stockton Road, Chorlton, at about 22:00 BST on Tuesday.

The house, which is understood to be undergoing building work, was vacant at the time and there were no injuries, Manchester City Council said.

An investigation has begun to establish why the side wall of the building suddenly gave way, added a spokesman.

The Health and Safety Executive has been informed and the building, which is the end terrace of four, has been made secure by the owner and his contractor.