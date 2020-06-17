Image copyright West Midlands Fire Service Image caption A man in Sutton Coldfield realised lightning had struck his home when his TV "popped", West Midlands Fire Service said

Lightning strikes damaged homes and buildings - including a hospital - were flooded as storms hit overnight.

Parts of England, including the North West, East Midlands and West Midlands, had up to 50mm of rainfall over three hours on Tuesday evening.

Homes in Sheffield and Sutton Coldfield, in the West Midlands, were hit by lightning which caused fires.

The Met Office warned there may be more storms on Wednesday and Thursday.

Image copyright Drew78 BBC Weather Watchers Image caption Thunderstorms hit a number of regions, including Greater Manchester

Image copyright Mish Keatman Image caption Lightning was also captured in Hinckley in Leicestershire

Image copyright Lois Ponsford Image caption No-one was hurt when lightning struck the roof of a home in Sheffield

West Midlands Fire Service said it received 200 weather-related calls, including a fire at the Sutton Coldfield home in New Leasow Road, New Hall, which was struck by a lightning bolt.

It said two adults and two children fled the property before firefighters arrived after a resident heard his TV "popping".

Image copyright West Midlands Fire Service Image caption Walsall Manor Hospital warned patients and staff to take care when arriving at the building

Walsall Manor Hospital also suffered "severe flooding" in the heavy rain.

Officials warned patients and staff there would still be disruption on Wednesday and urged them to take care when arriving at the building.

The Met Office said Market Bosworth, in Leicestershire, received the most rain on Tuesday - 49.6mm.

Image copyright Mario Kelly Image caption Denton, in Greater Manchester, was one of the areas affected by flooding

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said a three-storey house in Millhouses Road, Sheffield, was hit by lightning shortly before 19:30 BST on Tuesday but no-one was hurt.

Three homes were flooded in Oswestry, said Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Flooding also led to road closures - including in Speke and Garston in Liverpool - and trains were cancelled in Greater Manchester and Merseyside.

Image caption Roads like this one in Hockley Heath, Solihull, were submerged by flash flooding

North West Motorway Police tweeted they had "numerous reports received across the region of flash flooding, resulting in collisions".

Forecasters warned storms may continue throughout Wednesday and Thursday, as 13 flood alerts remain in place across the Midlands and northern England.