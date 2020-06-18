Image copyright National Crime Agency/PA Wire Image caption Macklin sold access to his catalogue to paedophiles on an encrypted messaging app for £10 a month

A DJ who was jailed after sharing "horrific" child sex abuse images online has had his sentence doubled by the Court of Appeal.

Haitch Macklin, of Salford, sold access to an online catalogue which included the sexual torture of babies.

In April, the 38-year-old from Salford was jailed for 20 months at Manchester Crown Court in April.

But judges ruled the sentence did not "reflect the gravity of the offending" and increased the term to four years.

Lady Justice Macur said the three judges came to the "sure conclusion that we cannot accept that the sentence reflects the gravity of the offending in this case, and that it does not do so by some margin".

Macklin had admitted making and showing indecent images of children.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) said the material he sold access to was "some of the most horrific and disturbing content they've ever seen in many years investigating child sexual abuse".

Using the name "UK Perv" he spoke in chatrooms about wanting to film a murder, the NCA said.

Macklin, who was born David Bradley and was previously known as Haitch Bradley, performed part-time as DJ Spook.

His sentence was referred to the Court of Appeal by Solicitor General Michael Ellis under the unduly lenient sentencing scheme.

In a statement after the hearing, Mr Ellis said: "The extent of Haitch Macklin's involvement in this grossly abhorrent distribution of child pornography is sickening.

"I am pleased that the court has found his sentence to be unduly lenient and decided to increase it."