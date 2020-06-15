Image copyright Getty Images Image caption More than 30,000 fun runners and fundraisers take part in the Great Manchester Run

Organisers of the Great Manchester Run have cancelled the annual 10km and half marathon this year.

The May event, which attracts 30,000 fun runners and fundraisers as well as leading athletes, was postponed to September due to lockdown restrictions.

But a Great Run spokesman said it was "not possible" to stage the event this year safely and it will now be held on 23 May 2021.

Runners with a confirmed place can roll over their entry until next year.

Organisers said the Great North Run in Newcastle has also been cancelled.

The Great Manchester Run which began in 2003 has grown to become one of the most popular events on Britain's running calendar while the half marathon started in 2017.

The route takes runners through the city centre and passes several major landmarks such as Old Trafford before ending on Deansgate, attracting huge crowds.

Organisers said they worked closely with local authorities and partners to see if it could be held while observing social distancing rules and not impacting the NHS.

"As things stand, it isn't going to be possible to meet these goals with any certainty," he added.

"We know how disappointing this is, but we're sure everyone will understand why this decision has been made."

In 2019, Ugandan distance runner Jacob Kiplimo won the men's 10km event while world 5,000m gold medallist Hellen Obiri won the women's event.