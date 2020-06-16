Image copyright Katy Hall Image caption The service hosted 338 people who played DJ sets to raise money for Manchester's night-time economy

A live streaming service set up to boost Manchester's nightlife during the coronavirus lockdown has raised nearly £500,000 for charities.

Parklife Festival founder Sacha Lord launched the 10-week project to keep the city's music scene alive.

Some £477,000 will now be distributed to 12 charities with the aim of recovering and reopening Manchester's cultural venues.

A "staggered" Mr Lord said he was "proud" by how much had been raised.

The service has had more than seven million view since it was established on 3 April.

Mr Lord, who is also Manchester City Council's night-time economy adviser, received calls from workers in the night-time industry who were worried about being "left out to dry" during the Covid-19 epidemic.

He asked a wide variety of people to volunteer their time to support the scheme, including ex-Hacienda DJ Graeme Park, poet Lemn Sissay and actor Maxine Peake.

More than 330 people came forward, wanting to contribute.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, who took part in a DJ battle against Liverpool Mayor Steve Rotheram last weekend, said the streaming service's success "surpassed hopes".

"I cannot begin to say how pleased we are with the success of this fundraising project," he added.

While the project has now stopped, one-off special events are being planned for the rest of this summer.

Image caption Actor Maxine Peake was one of many famous Manchester names to back the idea