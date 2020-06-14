Image copyright ASP Image caption Police were present as scores of young people made their way to the Carrington area rave

A 20-year-old man has died, a woman has been raped and three people have been stabbed during two illegal "quarantine raves" that attracted 7,000 people.

Thousands flocked to Daisy Nook Country Park and Carrington in Greater Manchester late on Saturday.

The man at the country park died of a suspected drug overdose and the stabbings and the attack on an 18-year-old woman took place in Carrington.

Police said the illegal raves have had "tragic consequences".

Assistant Chief Constable Chris Sykes said condemned them as a clear breach of coronavirus legislation, adding officers "were met with violence, resulting in items being thrown and a police car being vandalised".

He asked "anyone with footage that could assist our enquiries" to give it to police.

Image copyright ASP Image caption Paramedics joined police at Daisy Nook Country Park in Oldham

Police said about 4,000 people were at the Droylsden rave, where there were no reported crimes.

There were however three separate stabbings at the Carrington site - one of which left an 18-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.

"We are also investigating the rape of an 18-year-old woman... and we have specialist officers supporting her and her family", police said.