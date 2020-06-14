Image copyright GMP Image caption The air ambulance was called to the scene in Bickershaw Country Park, Leigh

A man and a seven-year-old boy have been seriously injured in a quad bike crash.

Police believe the pair were riding together alongside "a number" of similar vehicles in Bickershaw Country Park, Leigh, Greater Manchester.

The bike involved had been taken away before officers got to the scene on Saturday.

The boy and a 34-year-old were seriously injured but are in a stable condition, police said.

Sgt Paula Dilworth said the "difficult terrain" meant air ambulance paramedics and mountain rescue were needed at the scene for over three hours.

Officers believe "a number of quad bikes were being ridden" at the time of the crash, she said, and warned off-roading "can have serious consequences".

The force believes a number of bikes were "transported to the area in a white van", said Sgt Dilworth, who appealed to anyone with any information to get in touch.