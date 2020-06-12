Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Salford City Council jointly owns the stadium with developers Peel L&P

Salford's mayor says he is confident the AJ Bell stadium can thrive despite the loss of Premiership rugby union team Sale Sharks as a key tenant.

Sharks revealed plans on Thursday to return to their Sale roots with a new stadium at Crossford Bridge.

Salford City Council jointly owns the stadium - which also hosts the Salford Red Devils rugby league team - with developers Peel L&P.

Mayor Paul Dennett said the stadium company "would work through" the issue.

Salford Council has been ploughing money into the loss-making venue for many years, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

By 2018, the local authority had invested £25m into the stadium and the surrounding Salford Gateway development.

In November of that year, the council gave the Red Devils a three-year break on repayments for a £1.5m loan.

The council would not reveal how much of that loan is still outstanding.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The stadium was recently used for coronavirus testing

The Red Devils are already struggling for cash, with no Super League matches possible due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Mr Dennett said: "We would be sorry to see Sale Sharks leave and if we could persuade them to stay we would, but they have to decide the best location for their club.

"Their plans are at a very, very early stage and will take some years to come to fruition. As a business the stadium company always has to plan for any contingency and will work through this."

He said the stadium was a long-term project to regenerate derelict land off the M60 and the £1m sale of some nearby land in 2015 to Greene King allowed the stadium company to repay nearly £1.2m on top of its regular debt payments.

Mr Dennett said the council earned interest on loans to the stadium company.

"The loans provide working capital for the company and protect the investment Salford City Council and Peel have put into the stadium until land around the venue is sold to finally clear the debt," he said.