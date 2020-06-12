Image copyright David Dixon Geograph Image caption The statue had been in front of the Grade I listed Dunham Massey Hall in Altrincham

A "degrading" statue of a black man has been removed from the grounds of a National Trust-owned stately home.

Workers removed the figure holding a sundial in front of Dunham Massey Hall in Altrincham, Greater Manchester.

The National Trust said the caricature, believed to be almost 300 years old, "caused distress because of the way it depicts a black person".

It follows recent Black Lives Matter protests and toppling of a statue to slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol.

The Dunham Massey Hall statue is a life-size lead figure of a kneeling man holding a horizontal sundial above his head and wearing a feathered skirt.

Sculptor Andries Carpentier is thought to have created the statue - which was situated at the front of the Grade I listed hall - and it may have been one of a series representing the continents, said the trust.

Image copyright Chris Lukey Image caption Chris Lukey said he was "so pleased" it had been removed

A trust spokesperson said in a statement: "The statue has caused upset and distress because of the way it depicts a black person and because of its prominence at the front of the house.

"We don't want to censor or deny the way colonial histories are woven into the fabric of our buildings."

They added: "For these reasons, we have decided to move it safely from its previous location while we make plans to address it in a way that fully acknowledges the appalling histories of slavery and the slave trade."

Chris Lukey who saw it being dismantled on Thursday while walking in Dunham Park said he was "so pleased" it has been removed as it was "degrading to black people".

The National Trust reopened Dunham Massey's deer park and car park on 3 June as the lockdown measures have eased although visitors must book tickets in advance.