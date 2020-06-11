Image copyright Google Image caption The car hit a safety barrier between Junctions 7 and 8 of the M60

Two people have been seriously injured in a "devastating" crash which closed part of a motorway for seven hours, police have said.

A driver and her passenger were hurt when a VW Golf hit a safety barrier and two lampposts between Junctions 7 and 8 of the M60 near Stretford in Greater Manchester at about 01:50 BST.

The pair, aged 26 and 30, remain in hospital, PC Darren White said.

The clockwise carriageway was closed but has since reopened.

Appealing for information about the crash, PC White said it had been "a devastating collision which resulted in a young woman and man sustaining really serious injuries".

"Our thoughts are with them as they remain in hospital," he added.