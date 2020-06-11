Image copyright David Dixon/Geograph Image caption Tommyfield Market is due to reopen on Monday

Market traders hit with rent demands of more than £2,000 despite being unable to open during the Covid-19 lockdown have asked Oldham Council for support.

Stall holders at Tommyfield Market in the town centre, which closed on 23 March and is due to reopen on Monday, fear they could go bust.

They claim some of their fellow traders have already quit the indoor market.

But council leader Sean Fielding said rent payments were "essential" to keep the market running.

Market traders are able to seek a £10,000 grant from the government to help them through the coronavirus outbreak.

But stall holders say the council's rent demands could force them out of business.

Justin Brierley, from the Tommyfield Market Traders' Association, said: "Some of the rents for indoor market are £2,000 plus.

"We want to be able to go back to work and not fear having to find money for the rent when we haven't been making any."

Image copyright LDRS Image caption Councillor Sean Fielding said rents were essential to keep the market running

Fellow trader Rehan Aslam told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "There are traders in there that have gone, given their notice in and taken all the fittings and fixtures out because they know it's not going to be affordable.

"Some of them are quite young, single parents, and this is their only source of income."

Mr Aslam, who has another stall in Bury, questioned Oldham Council's stance.

"The thing that is getting to me personally is that Bury Council has waived the rents at Bury market."

Mr Fielding, who is also cabinet member for economy and skills at Oldham Council, said: "The pandemic has had a massive impact on council finances.

"Rent payments are essential to keep the markets running."

He said any loss of rental income would take money away from "necessary building maintenance, existing contracts, and measures to re-open the market, such as extra staff to manage social distancing.

"We cannot draw upon the council's already tight budget."

He urged the public to support the traders when the market reopens since "they need your custom now more than ever".