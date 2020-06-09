Image copyright Family handouts Image caption Top (left to right): Lisa Lees, Alison Howe, Georgina Callender, Kelly Brewster, John Atkinson, Jane Tweddle, Marcin Klis, Eilidh MacLeod - Middle (left to right): Angelika Klis, Courtney Boyle, Saffie Roussos, Olivia Campbell-Hardy, Martyn Hett, Michelle Kiss, Philip Tron, Elaine McIver - Bottom (left to right): Wendy Fawell, Chloe Rutherford, Liam Allen-Curry, Sorrell Leczkowski, Megan Hurley, Nell Jones

Survivors of the Manchester Arena attack are taking legal action after losing their bid to be represented at the public inquiry into the bombing.

More than 40 people who were injured in the 2017 attack are calling for the decision to deny them "core participant" status to be reversed.

The ruling means they will not have the same rights as the police, government and the families of those who died.

An application has been sent to the High Court for a judicial review.

Saoirse de Bont, who is representing the survivors taking legal action, said they were "disappointed" by the decision, adding "they believe that the investigation to learn lessons will be limited as a result".

She said: "While it's vital that the families who lost loved ones remain at the heart of the inquiry, our clients believed their first-hand accounts of the security measures that were in place on the night and the response to the attack would be key to the most thorough inquiry being held."

Some 22 people were killed and hundreds injured when Salman Abedi, 22, detonated a suicide bomb as fans left an Ariana Grande concert at the arena on 22 May 2017.

His younger brother, Hashem Abedi, was convicted of 22 counts of murder in March at the Old Bailey.

Image copyright GMP Image caption Hashem Abedi's sentencing had been delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak

The inquiry, which is due to begin in September, will examine the background to the attack and emergency responses.

Speaking at the time of his decision to deny "core participant" status, the inquiry chair, Sir John Saunders, said he still intended "to call survivors who can give relevant evidence as witnesses during the inquiry".

"The survivors will be able to raise any concerns with my legal team and identify lines of inquiry that they would wish to have pursued," he added.

Fifty-six survivors had wanted to play a central part at the inquiry but it is not clear if the other victims are also taking legal action.