A man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a child.

Police were called to Balmoral Drive, Heywood at about 19:45 BST on Monday after reports a child had been attacked.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape and remains in police custody.

Greater Manchester Police said specialist officers were supporting the girl, whose age has not been released, and her family.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact the force.