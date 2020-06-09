Image copyright GMP Image caption The man was dragged from his car in Partington

A 75-year-old man was dragged from his car after confronting youths who had thrown bricks at his greenhouse, police said.

The man, who has cancer, was threatened with a baseball bat and his car was pelted with stones in Partington, Greater Manchester.

Police condemned the "mindless" attackers as "cowards".

The man is not believed to have suffered serious injuries in the attack in Lock Lane on Monday night.

Sgt Jon Ezard of Greater Manchester Police said: "This was an absolutely needless incident by cowards.

"When attending this incident and listening to the victim's account it actually made me feel disgusted.

"I promise there will be consequences for those involved when identified."

He added: "A line has been crossed."