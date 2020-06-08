Image copyright Ashley Stocks Image caption David Allan was assaulted on Wythenshawe Road on Thursday

Two men have been charged with the murder of a man who died a day after he was seriously assaulted.

David Allan, 23, was attacked in Wythenshawe Road, Manchester, at about 18:00 BST on Thursday. He died in hospital on Friday.

Joseph Stott, 31, of Hampshire Road, Partington, and Aiden Matthews, 31, of Lawton Moor Road, Wythenshawe, are due at Manchester Magistrates' Court later.

Mr Matthews has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon.