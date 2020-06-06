Image copyright Ashley Stocks Image caption Witnesses said the victim was attacked by two men

A murder inquiry has begun after man who was attacked by two other men died, police said.

Three people were arrested after the victim was assaulted in Wythenshawe Road, Manchester on Thursday.

He was taken to hospital after the attack at 18:00 BST, but died on Friday.

A man, 33, remains in custody for questioning. Another man, aged 39, and a woman, 42, have been released as inquiries continue.

Detectives have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

Det Ch Insp Alan Clitherow said witnesses had described "seeing the victim being assaulted by two men - one is described as white and the other is described as black or mixed race."