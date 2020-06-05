Image copyright Family handout Image caption Yvonne McCann's family said she "was quick to smile and had time for anyone"

The family of a woman whose remains were found in a park have paid tribute to their "louder than life" mum.

The remains of Yvonne McCann, 46, were found at Reddish Vale Country Park, Stockport, in May.

Her family described the mother-of-four, who has two grandchildren, as the "heart of our family".

Thomas McCann, 48, of Rosslave Walk, Brinnington, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Manchester Crown Court on 7 August.

In a statement released by Greater Manchester Police, Ms McCann's family said: "Our mum was never happier than when she had her family around her, and always put her children first.

"Mum was 'louder than life' - we often heard her belly laugh before we even saw her. She was quick to smile and had time for anyone.

"She was our world and we were hers, we have lost the heart of our family. Mum was the bond that kept us all together, and we feel numb and broken without her."