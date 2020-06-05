Image copyright Ashley Stocks Image caption Police were called to Wythenshawe Road in Wythenshawe at 18:00 BST on Thursday

A man is in hospital with “life-threatening injuries” after being attacked in Manchester.

Police believe the 20-year-old was assaulted by two men. A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police were called to Wythenshawe Road in Wythenshawe at 18:00 BST on Thursday to reports that a man had been seriously assaulted.

A 42-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Both suspects remain in custody for questioning.

Image copyright Ashley Stocks Image caption There will be a higher police presence in the area following the attack, GMP said

“Clearly, this was a vicious assault which has left a man in a critical condition and our thoughts are very much with the victim and his loved ones as he fights for his life in hospital,” said Det Supt Jamie Daniels, from Greater Manchester Police (GMP).

“Whilst we have two people in custody, the investigation is in its early stages and we are keeping an open mind at the moment.

“News like this can be incredibly distressing for those who live in the area and I want to reiterate to you that we are doing all that we can in what is a very fast-moving investigation.

“There will be a higher police presence throughout the night and in the coming days and I would encourage anyone with concerns to please speak to these officers.”