Image copyright NHS Image caption Matron in critical care Claire Partridge said Sgt France's recovery "fills us all with hope"

A police sergeant who spent almost two months in hospital with Covid-19 has become his wife's "best present ever" by returning home on her birthday.

Sgt Brett France was given a guard of honour by NHS staff and Greater Manchester Police colleagues as he left Royal Bolton Hospital earlier.

He was admitted on 12 April with coronavirus symptoms and had been "gravely ill", a trust spokesman said.

Matron Claire Partridge said his recovery "fills us all with hope"

Image copyright NHS Image caption Sgt France was given a guard of honour by staff and police colleagues as he left

Sgt France, who has worked at Greater Manchester Police (GMP) for almost 20 years, was initially treated at Royal Bolton Hospital before being transferred to Wythenshawe Hospital when his condition worsened.

At one point, he was so ill that he had to have extracorporeal membrane oxygenation therapy, a procedure which the spokesman said is used "to pump and oxygenate the patient's blood outside the body", but he eventually became strong enough again to be returned to Royal Bolton.

Image copyright GMP Image caption GMP Ch Supt Paul Clements said it was a "relief" to see his colleague leaving hospital

Claire Partridge, matron in critical care, said his departure was an "emotional time for everyone who has been involved in Brett's care".

"Covid-19 is a devastating illness that has brought heartache for so many," she said.

"This is why taking time to celebrate and reflect on success stories like Brett's is so important.

"It fills us all with hope."

His wife Jacqueline said his homecoming was "the best birthday present ever".

Thanking NHS staff for going "above and beyond", she added that her family had been overwhelmed by the levels of love and support.

GMP Ch Supt Paul Clements said it was a "relief" to see his colleague leaving hospital, adding: "Our prayers have been answered."