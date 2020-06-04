Image caption Tasha and Hannah Brady are raising funds for Football Beyond Borders - a charity close to their hearts

The family of a man who died from coronavirus at the age of 55 have vowed to keep his memory alive by helping young people to fulfil their potential.

Shaun Brady, from Hindley, Wigan, died on 16 May after six weeks in hospital.

His daughters Tasha and Hannah said, before their father contracted the virus, he was was fit and healthy and would spend hours walking outside.

The pair now hope to raise funds for a charity that combines his two passions in life - football and helping others.

More than £4,000 has already been donated for Football Beyond Borders, which supports young people from disadvantaged backgrounds who love football but struggle at school.

"He would be so happy to know that he can help so many people because that's all he wanted to do," said Tasha.

"Dad was humble, hard-working, really well respected in the area. He was a constant in people's lives," Hannah added.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Hannah Brady said her father would be "blown away" by how much money has been raised

Mr Brady dedicated much of his life to helping others including running local football teams and raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support and Dementia UK.

The Brady family's lives were turned upside-down when he was admitted to hospital on 3 April with breathing difficulties and was later placed on a ventilator.

"It just took hold of him so viciously and so quickly," said Hannah.

"There was nothing wrong with him before this," added Tasha.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Tasha Brady has urged the public to not flout lockdown restrictions following her father's death

The sisters also want to raise awareness of the consequences of breaking lockdown measures aimed at preventing the spread of the virus.

"You don't think it will happen to someone so young when this is proof that it can," said Tasha

"So when you think about having people round that you shouldn't, people going in each other's houses, it's just not worth it."