Teenage boy's body found in River Irwell
- 2 June 2020
The body of a 14-year-old boy has been pulled from a river in Greater Manchester.
Emergency services were called to Clifton Country Park in Salford at about 15:30 BST after reports of concern for the boy's welfare.
Greater Manchester Police said underwater search teams discovered the boy's body in the River Irwell a short time later.
Specialist officers are supporting his family and inquiries are ongoing.