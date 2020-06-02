Image copyright David Dixon/Geograph Image caption Police were called to Clifton Country Park at about 15:30 BST

The body of a 14-year-old boy has been pulled from a river in Greater Manchester.

Emergency services were called to Clifton Country Park in Salford at about 15:30 BST after reports of concern for the boy's welfare.

Greater Manchester Police said underwater search teams discovered the boy's body in the River Irwell a short time later.

Specialist officers are supporting his family and inquiries are ongoing.