Image copyright @PurplefacePhoto Image caption Fire crews were called to the blaze which involves an area spanning 600m

Firefighters are tackling a large wildfire on moorland in Greater Manchester.

The blaze broke out near Holmfirth Road in Oldham at about 14:00 BST and has covered an area spanning 600m, the fire service said.

The area, near Dove Stone Reservoir, is not far from the site of a severe fire on Saddleworth Moor in 2018, which raged for weeks.

People have been advised to avoid the area and keep windows and doors closed.

The 2018 Saddleworth Moor fire spread across seven sq miles (18 sq km).

About 100 soldiers were drafted in to help tackle the blaze, which took more than three weeks to extinguish.

A ban on barbecues was approved the following year by Oldham Council in response.