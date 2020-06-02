Image copyright GMP Image caption GMP said PC Aimson was suspended from duty on arrest

A former police officer turned drug dealer who sold devices that allowed viewers to watch Sky TV for free has been sentenced to more time in prison.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said while serving as a PC, Daniel Aimson sold about 1,640 boxes and deprived providers, including Sky, of about £2m.

The 38-year-old admitted conspiracy to commit fraud at Manchester Crown Court and was sentenced to 12 months.

Aimson was previously jailed in 2017 after admitting producing cannabis.

Det Con Paul Bayliss said Aimson, who was suspended in 2017 and has since been dismissed from the force, had had a "good career" that was "now in tatters".

A spokesman for the force said Aimson's fraud was discovered following a joint operation between GMP officers and the Federation Against Copyright Theft.

The investigation found a company managed by the 38-year-old had sold boxes between September 2016 and May 2017 that let people bypass paywalls and access subscription sport and film channels for free.

The devices bypassed subscriptions to a number of providers and the court heard it was "likely" Sky TV had missed out on about £500,000 in revenue.

The GMP spokesman said officers found thousands of pounds had been transferred between a number of bank accounts linked to the company, with one containing more than £300,000.

Speaking after sentencing, Det Con Bayliss said Aimson was "making enormous amounts of money from what he knew to be an illegal activity".

"He was a police employee with a good career," he said.

"That is now in tatters and he's facing a lengthy prison sentence during which to contemplate his foolish and deceitful actions."

He added that the sentencing should also "serve as a message to those who think they can access or provide such content without consequences".

Aimson, formerly of Astley in Wigan, was one of eight men jailed in December 2017 after cannabis farms were found in Leigh in June 2016.