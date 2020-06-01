Image copyright PA Media Image caption Anthony Grainger was shot dead during a planned police operation

A police force has been accused of an "omnishambles" for delays in misconduct proceedings against a retired assistant chief constable.

Steven Heywood, who worked for Greater Manchester Police (GMP), is alleged to have misled a public inquiry into the fatal shooting of Anthony Grainger, 36.

Mr Grainger was unarmed when he was shot by a GMP firearms officer in 2012.

A gross misconduct hearing is under way into whether Mr Heywood breached force standards while giving evidence.

Gerry Boyle QC, representing GMP, said Mr Heywood's firearms log, which was used in evidence in the 2017 public inquiry, contained inaccurate information about Mr Grainger's previous convictions.

He said it was asserted that entries in the log were made to "misrepresent" the information available at the time and to "retrospectively justify" Mr Heywood's decision to authorise a firearms operation.

He said: "Mr Heywood admits that he did not, on 1 March, 2017, tell the inquiry that entries in his log were retrospective.

"He told the inquiry this during closed session on 2 March, 2017."

Image caption Former Assistant Chief Constable Steven Heywood was investigated over evidence he gave to an inquiry

Mr Boyle asked for the misconduct hearing to be adjourned so work could be done on lifting redactions on evidence heard during the closed session.

But Mr Heywood's barrister, John Beggs QC, said the evidence would have to remain redacted under law and criticised the delay by GMP in bringing the case and in its application for adjournment, which was made on Friday afternoon.

He called for the misconduct proceedings to be stayed as he said the force had breached regulations by delaying the hearing.

He said: "There really is, to quote that rather unpleasant vernacular, an omnishambles going on.

"It's unfair to Mr Heywood, who gave exemplary service to the public, but it is also unfair to other participants and unfair to the public."

The misconduct hearing, which was held online, was adjourned to Tuesday when the panel will hear more legal submissions.