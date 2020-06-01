Image caption The carnival attracts tens of thousands of people every year

Manchester's annual Caribbean carnival has been cancelled due to coronavirus.

Organisers said the decision was made with "deep regret" but vowed to return with a "bigger and better" carnival in 2021.

The August festival, which began in 1972, attracts about 30,000 visitors a year to the Moss Side area of the city.

This would have been the first event held under new management after previous organisers were stripped of the right to run this year's event.

"We are now focussed on returning in August 2021 with a bigger and better Caribbean Carnival that the community can be proud of," a spokesman for the Manchester Carnival Together Consortium said.

Councillor Luthfur Rahman, Manchester City Council's executive member for culture, said it was a matter of safety.

"It is likely that some people will want to mark carnival weekend this year in their own way," he added.

"If so, we would urge residents to continue to follow government advice, practice proper social distancing and celebrate safely at home."