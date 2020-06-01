Image copyright PA/RSPCA Image caption The RSPCA inspector used a towel to keep the calf's head above the mud

A "struggling" calf that was drowning in "thick, sticky mud" has been rescued after being spotted by a passing "eagle-eyed" tram driver.

The animal was stuck neck-deep in a boggy pond in Rochdale when it was seen by the driver, who alerted the RSPCA.

Inspector Ryan King, who managed to pull the calf to safety, used a towel to keep its head above the mud while he attempted the rescue.

He said although it was "exhausted and filthy, luckily the calf was OK".

He said when he arrived at the scene on 27 May, the animal "was tiny and very weak from struggling, and he was up to his neck in the thick, sticky mud".

"He was at risk of drowning in the mud [but] I managed to get a towel under his nose to keep his head above the mud and water and make sure he could breathe while I set about freeing him."

Image copyright PA/RSPCA Image caption The rescued calf was taken home by the farmer on a quad bike

He added that the calf was taken back to the farm it had come from by its owner "on the back of his quad bike".

"We later heard from the farmer that he'd had a bath and a bottle of milk and was safe and sound back at home," he said.