Image caption People marched to St Ann's Square in protest at the treatment of George Floyd in the US

Hundreds of people have taken to the streets of Manchester following the death of a black man in police custody in the US.

Protests have been held in the UK and US after George Floyd died on Monday, while a white officer kneeled on his neck to pin him down.

Derek Chauvin, 44, has been charged with murder and is due in court on Monday.

Thousands have also attended a rally in London's Trafalgar Square.

The protesters marched through Manchester city centre chanting "Black Lives Matter".

A spokeswoman for Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the demonstrators were "peacefully protesting".

"We have officers in the area who are taking the important steps to engage with those in attendance.

"We can understand how incidents elsewhere have such a significant impact here and this is clear for us to see today with the number of people who have attended to express their concerns.

"A top priority for us will always be to strike the balance and ensure any response is fair and proportionate," she said.

Earlier in May, anti-racism campaigners criticised GMP after a black man was Tasered by officers in front of his young son at a petrol station.

Footage of the incident was widely shared on social media after Desmond Mombeyarara, 34, was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it would investigate whether it was an appropriate use of force.