Image copyright Google Image caption Peter Richardson died in hospital after collapsing on Topfield Road

A woman has been charged with murder after a man was fatally stabbed.

Peter Richardson, aged 51, died on 21 May following the attack in Wythenshawe, Greater Manchester Police said.

Leanne Bentley, 27, of Brookcroft Road, Wythenshawe, has been charged with murder and is due before Manchester and Salford magistrates on Monday.

A woman aged 36 and a 15-year-old boy who were arrested have been released with no further action.