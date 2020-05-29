Murder charge over Reddish Vale Country Park remains
A man has been charged with murder in connection with the discovery of human remains in in a country park.
The remains of a woman, believed to have been in her 40s, were found by a member of the public at Reddish Vale Country Park in Stockport on Monday.
Her next of kin have been informed, but formal identification has not yet taken place, Greater Manchester Police said.
Thomas McCann, 48, of Rosslave Walk, Brinnington, is due to appear before Manchester magistrates on Saturday.