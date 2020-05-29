Image copyright David Dixon/Geograph Image caption A passer-by found the remains in the park on Monday morning

A man has been charged with murder in connection with the discovery of human remains in in a country park.

The remains of a woman, believed to have been in her 40s, were found by a member of the public at Reddish Vale Country Park in Stockport on Monday.

Her next of kin have been informed, but formal identification has not yet taken place, Greater Manchester Police said.

Thomas McCann, 48, of Rosslave Walk, Brinnington, is due to appear before Manchester magistrates on Saturday.