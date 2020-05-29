Image copyright Family photo Image caption David Morrissey's family said the care he had at Royal Bolton hospital was "phenomenal"

A Manchester United fan who overcame "impossible odds" to recover from coronavirus was "boosted" by messages from the football club, his son said.

David Morrissey, 70, was put into an induced coma for three weeks after falling ill with Covid-19 in April.

The season ticket holder of more than 35 years received a get-well-soon card from Sir Alex Ferguson and a letter from manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

His family said the messages helped his dad "turn a corner".

"When he went into hospital and was put into the induced coma we feared the worst," David's son Ian, 33, said.

"We thought he had a slender chance of pulling through due to his underlying health conditions and the fact he has type one diabetes."

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Manchester United's men's and women's team managers sent a long message

But the family said the "personal treatment" Mr Morrissey received while in intensive care at Royal Bolton Hospital was "phenomenal" and had a "huge impact" on his recovery.

His son continued: "Their understanding and empathy, they treated dad like one of their own family and we can't thank them enough".

Nurses arranged family video messages to be played to the grandfather and, when his condition improved, helped arrange a letter of support from the Red Devils' men's and women's first team managers, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Casey Stoney.

The message passed on their "well wishes" and encouraged Mr Morrissey to "stay strong through the challenging days".

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Nurses helped arrange for Mr Morrissey's grandchildren and daughter Joanna, 42, to wave to him from hospital grounds

When Mr Morrissey celebrated his 70th birthday, the day he left hospital, he also received a birthday card from Sir Alex Ferguson, which his family said "made his year".

They said they developed a "genuine relationship" with the "amazing" intensive care nurses who also arranged for David's grandchildren to wave to him through the hospital window.

"We believe this all had a huge impact on dad's recovery," his son said.

"They have been absolutely brilliant. Every day has been a step in the right direction and he is now getting back to his old self."

Mr Morrissey left hospital on 23 May and is now recovering at his Bolton home with his wife Beryl.