Image copyright GMP Image caption Aqeel Ahmed drove at his victim, stamped on his head and beat him with a crowbar

A driver mowed down a man and beat him on the head with a crowbar in a "brutal" and "unrelenting" attack after a row on a petrol station forecourt.

Aqeel Ahmed, 34, from Bolton, was jailed for four years at Manchester Crown Court, after admitting assault.

Greater Manchester Police said Ahmed got into a dispute with the stranger at a petrol station on Cheetham Hill Road, Manchester on 25 February.

He drove off the forecourt but returned to drive at his victim.

The man landed on the bonnet of Ahmed's car and flew off it when he stopped abruptly.

As he lay unconscious, Ahmed, of Queensgate, Bolton, stamped three times on the man's head before hitting him several times.

The victim needed hospital treatment for a cut to his scalp.

Ahmed was jailed on Thursday after admitting assault, possession of an offensive weapon and dangerous driving.

Image copyright GMP Image caption The "brutal" attack was filmed on the petrol station's CCTV

Det Con Terry Macmillan praised members of the public who restrained Ahmed.

"This was an unrelenting attack on a man who Ahmed didn't even know, that could have caused life threatening injuries," he said.

"If it wasn't for the bravery of the man who restrained Ahmed and other members of the public who quickly called police, his victim may not have survived.

"I would like to thank them for their quick-thinking actions that day.

"Ahmed's attack was senseless and brutal, but thankfully CCTV footage of the events leading up to and after the assault has significantly helped to put this violent man behind bars."