A former doctor has been arrested over claims a woman was sexually assaulted during appointments.

Greater Manchester Police said the alleged historical abuse was said to have happened over a number of years in the Broughton Park area of Salford.

A man in his 60s is being questioned after the claims were reported in May.

Det Insp Thomas Willis praised the woman's "true bravery" for coming forward and said she was being supported by specialist officers.

He added: "If anyone holds information that they think could assist our inquiries I would plead with you to please come forward.

"Any information passed to us will be dealt with in the strictest confidence and treated sensitively."