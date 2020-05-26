Image copyright National Crime Agency Image caption A European Arrest Warrant was issued in October for Jamie Rothwell

A British fugitive wanted in connection with a gangland murder plot has been arrested in Spain.

Jamie Rothwell, 33, of Salford, was arrested at an apartment in Barcelona on Sunday, the National Crime Agency said.

Greater Manchester Police has wanted to question him for allegedly conspiring to murder two men in 2015 in a dispute between two crime gangs.

He has been remanded in custody after appearing in a Spanish court on Monday.

A European Arrest Warrant was issued in October for Mr Rothwell's detention on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm.

He will now face extradition proceedings in due course, the NCA said.

Deputy director of investigations Matt Horne said the arrest was "a great result" given the "greater hurdles" that detectives had to overcome due to the coronavirus pandemic.

GMP said the arrest was part of the force's ongoing investigation called Operation Leopard, regarding a dispute between two rival organised crime groups.