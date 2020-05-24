Image copyright GMFRS Image caption Fire crews remained at the scene throughout Sunday

Two 12-year-olds have been arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire at a scrapyard.

Crews were called to the blaze involving 30 vehicles at an industrial yard off Corporation Road in Rochdale at 19:10 BST on Saturday.

A man was taken to hospital as a precaution but he has since been discharged, police said.

A boy and girl, both aged 12, were arrested and have been released under investigation.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze had been extinguished but crews remained at the scene to make sure there were no further flare-ups.

"There is still a little smoke in the air so I would still ask nearby residents to keep their homes' windows and doors closed," said station manager Andy Hardman.